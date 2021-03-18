Barclays PLC Acquires 36,614 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 147.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,614 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.11% of Renasant worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in Renasant by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $372,831.20. Also, insider Edward Robinson Mcgraw sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $589,950.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,140,990. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RNST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Renasant stock opened at $44.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Renasant Co. has a 1 year low of $18.22 and a 1 year high of $46.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.61.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Renasant had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 5.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

