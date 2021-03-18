Barclays PLC Boosts Position in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 452,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 64,384 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.09% of Colony Capital worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Colony Capital by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 16,491 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Colony Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $444,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Colony Capital by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,564,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 386,358 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in Colony Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Colony Capital by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Colony Capital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist started coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Colony Capital stock opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Colony Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.86.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 146.26% and a negative return on equity of 58.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colony Capital, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colony Capital Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

