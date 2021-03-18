Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.19% of Deluxe worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Deluxe during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Deluxe during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Deluxe by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Deluxe during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Deluxe during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Shares of NYSE DLX opened at $41.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 62.52 and a beta of 1.64. Deluxe Co. has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $42.98.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. Deluxe had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 1.56%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.