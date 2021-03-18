Barclays PLC Cuts Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 66.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,511 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KNSL shares. Compass Point upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.50.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $175.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.61 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.26. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.84 and a 1-year high of $252.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $139.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.29 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 16.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

