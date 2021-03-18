Barclays PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,248 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,462 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Gentherm worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Gentherm by 1,332.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 157,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,254,000 after buying an additional 146,243 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Gentherm by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 86,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after buying an additional 48,500 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Gentherm in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Gentherm by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,350,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Gentherm in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gentherm alerts:

In other news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 43,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $3,138,035.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,440.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Wayne S. Kauffman III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total transaction of $509,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,893.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,304 shares of company stock worth $3,977,219. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of THRM opened at $80.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 73.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.39. Gentherm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $27.24 and a fifty-two week high of $81.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.44 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Gentherm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on THRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research lowered shares of Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Gentherm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.70.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.