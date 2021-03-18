Barclays PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.15% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,483,000 after acquiring an additional 82,171 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 384,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,196,000 after buying an additional 35,879 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 371,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,640,000 after buying an additional 49,718 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 172,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,765,000 after buying an additional 16,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,131,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $194,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $553,800.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,800 shares of company stock worth $888,368. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

USPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of USPH stock opened at $120.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.28 and a beta of 1.45. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.13 and a 1 year high of $143.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 7.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.65%.

U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

