Barclays PLC Decreases Holdings in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,801 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.09% of Workhorse Group worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WKHS. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 271.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. 21.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WKHS has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Workhorse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Workhorse Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.88.

Shares of WKHS stock opened at $16.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.73. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $42.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $3.35. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director H. Benjamin Samuels sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $690,993.09. Following the sale, the director now owns 527,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,925,435.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory T. Ackerson sold 6,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $241,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 567,854 shares of company stock worth $15,916,339 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

