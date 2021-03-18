Barclays PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,373 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.17% of Calavo Growers worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVGW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

CVGW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Calavo Growers from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Calavo Growers from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Calavo Growers in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Calavo Growers in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.25.

Shares of CVGW opened at $80.58 on Thursday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $85.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -103.31 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calavo Growers Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

