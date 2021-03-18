Barclays PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.09% of Palomar worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palomar in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Palomar in the third quarter worth $79,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palomar in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 8.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 41.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $1,105,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $121,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,700 shares of company stock worth $9,250,668. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Palomar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.33.

Shares of Palomar stock opened at $71.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.42. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.57 and a beta of -0.13. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.42 and a 12-month high of $121.87.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Palomar had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

