Barclays PLC Decreases Stock Position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,203 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.29% of RPT Realty worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in RPT Realty by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,857,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,518,000 after purchasing an additional 632,858 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in RPT Realty by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,887,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,330,000 after purchasing an additional 258,496 shares in the last quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in RPT Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $7,344,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in RPT Realty by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,223,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 40,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in RPT Realty by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,031,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 47,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RPT. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RPT Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.60.

Shares of NYSE:RPT opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average is $7.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). RPT Realty had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 9.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

