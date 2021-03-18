Barclays PLC Grows Stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 116.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,932 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.14% of Super Micro Computer worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at $237,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

SMCI stock opened at $38.30 on Thursday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $830.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SMCI shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.