Barclays PLC Has $2.06 Million Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,793 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LSXMA. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,227,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,729,000 after acquiring an additional 103,715 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 83.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 17.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares during the period. 27.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSXMA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $46.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 65.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $22.54 and a 12 month high of $47.19.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

