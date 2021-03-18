Barclays PLC Has $2.07 Million Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,321 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,445 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Patrick Industries worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Shares of Patrick Industries stock opened at $89.90 on Thursday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $93.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.15. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

PATK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $37,587.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 326,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,445,100.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 4,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total value of $340,287.86. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 263,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,168,408.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,450 shares of company stock valued at $17,372,610 over the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

See Also: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK).

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.