Barclays PLC Has $2.10 Million Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,267 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Black Hills worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 18.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Black Hills by 40.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Black Hills by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Black Hills by 4.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Black Hills by 14.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

BKH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $65.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. Black Hills Co. has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $70.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.74 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.02%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

Recommended Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.