Barclays PLC Has $2.13 Million Holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,325 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.09% of Chimera Investment worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CIM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,468,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 20,559 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,304,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 704,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 40,986 shares in the last quarter. 48.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CIM opened at $12.99 on Thursday. Chimera Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.51 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average of $10.03.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research started coverage on Chimera Investment in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays cut Chimera Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chimera Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

