Barclays PLC Has $2.19 Million Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,306 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.11% of Cactus worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Cactus by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cactus by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Cactus by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Cactus by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cactus by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $32.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.74 and a 200-day moving average of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 5.55. Cactus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $39.07.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $68.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.88 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 11.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WHD. Bank of America upgraded Cactus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research cut Cactus from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.93.

In related news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 10,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $330,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,843.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Y. Mcgovern sold 35,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $1,069,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,099.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,616,399 shares of company stock valued at $232,705,589 in the last quarter. 24.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

