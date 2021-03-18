Barclays PLC Has $2.22 Million Position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 37,477 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.16% of Vericel worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 302.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCEL stock opened at $46.78 on Thursday. Vericel Co. has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $53.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.45 and its 200-day moving average is $30.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,678,000.00 and a beta of 3.11.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Vericel had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.13%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Vericel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

