Barclays PLC Has $2.23 Million Holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,301 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.15% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 18,817 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,386,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,191,000 after acquiring an additional 116,562 shares in the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 798,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,714,000 after purchasing an additional 46,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

SASR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Gabelli cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. G.Research cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

SASR stock opened at $43.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $44.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.80.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $132.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.62 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 7.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

