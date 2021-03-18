Barclays PLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 62.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 255,123 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.40% of Seritage Growth Properties worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 12,396 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 8,908 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,897,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,536,000 after buying an additional 325,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Edward S. Lampert sold 23,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $537,835.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward S. Lampert sold 49,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,167,476.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Seritage Growth Properties stock opened at $22.29 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Seritage Growth Properties has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $24.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 2.26.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

