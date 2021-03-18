Barclays PLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 578.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,539 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEGA. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Pegasystems during the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Pegasystems by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Pegasystems by 120.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $120.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.55. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.87 and a 52-week high of $148.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.27 and a beta of 1.24.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.34 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie upped their price objective on Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Pegasystems from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $827,396.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,756.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,847 shares of company stock worth $972,286. Company insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

