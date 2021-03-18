Barclays PLC Has $2.35 Million Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,127 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.11% of Jack in the Box worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,944 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 38.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.2% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 26,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period.

Several research firms have weighed in on JACK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $97.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $115.77 on Thursday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $116.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.24. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.41. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $338.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.51 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is 34.41%.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

