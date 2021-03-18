Barclays PLC Increases Position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 261.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,731 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.25% of Century Aluminum worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the third quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 103.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,533,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,040,000 after buying an additional 1,289,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.27% of the company’s stock.

CENX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

CENX opened at $17.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average is $10.77. Century Aluminum has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $389.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.80 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

