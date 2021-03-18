Barclays PLC Increases Stake in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 255.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,485 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.20% of Liberty Oilfield Services worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 766.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 244,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 216,235 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $12.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 3.31. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $14.74.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $257.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.16 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,907,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,908,487.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 31,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $451,963.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,928,762 shares in the company, valued at $56,495,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,206,453 shares of company stock worth $195,281,492 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

LBRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Liberty Oilfield Services Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.