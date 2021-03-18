Barclays PLC Increases Stake in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) by 60.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,500,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565,200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 3.86% of Martin Midstream Partners worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMLP. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 264.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 226,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 164,209 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 165.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 163,431 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 17.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,960 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 45.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 13,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 83.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares during the last quarter. 27.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

MMLP stock opened at $3.05 on Thursday. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.62 million, a P/E ratio of 50.84 and a beta of 2.99.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $180.09 million for the quarter. Martin Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. Research analysts anticipate that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. engages in the terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 12 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

