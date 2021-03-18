Barclays PLC Lowers Stock Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,978 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.11% of First BanCorp. worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 234.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 610,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 428,208 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 520,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 35,786 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FBP opened at $11.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $12.37.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $207.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.61 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

In related news, EVP Lawrence Odell sold 20,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

