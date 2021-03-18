Barclays PLC Purchases 14,081 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 173.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,191 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,081 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.05% of Eagle Materials worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Interval Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 129.6% during the third quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 57,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth $4,808,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.82.

EXP stock opened at $133.30 on Thursday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.83 and a 1-year high of $135.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.22. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $388,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $989,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,600.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,302 shares of company stock worth $20,578,552 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

