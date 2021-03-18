Barclays PLC Purchases 33,833 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 184.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,833 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Rush Enterprises worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,107,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,213 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,195,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,526,000 after acquiring an additional 415,479 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 744,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,846,000 after acquiring an additional 416,555 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 689,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,547,000 after acquiring an additional 232,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 21.7% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 680,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,385,000 after buying an additional 121,217 shares during the last quarter. 48.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $172,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,323 shares in the company, valued at $567,597.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $49.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.68. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $50.37.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a boost from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

