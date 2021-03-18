Barclays PLC Purchases 90,018 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 598.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,018 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 37.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 100,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,420,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 14,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $268,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,010.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,102 shares of company stock worth $41,894. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International stock opened at $22.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.96. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.76.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

