Barclays PLC Raises Position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 298.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,406 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.58% of The Marcus worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in The Marcus by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in The Marcus in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in The Marcus by 316.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in The Marcus by 47.5% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 22,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in The Marcus by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 9,291 shares during the last quarter. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 12,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $211,554.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,941.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Baum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,879.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

MCS stock opened at $23.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.37. The Marcus Co. has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $24.71.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.31). The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Marcus Co. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCS. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Marcus in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

