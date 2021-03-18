Barclays PLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Barclays PLC raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 77.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,800 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 58.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,016,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,293,000 after buying an additional 743,740 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 205.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,124,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,758,000 after purchasing an additional 755,889 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 631,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 102.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 557,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,317,000 after purchasing an additional 282,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 536,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,182,000 after purchasing an additional 287,532 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $24.05 on Thursday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.82.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.