Barclays PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,381 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.12% of Comfort Systems USA worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,558 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $506,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 41,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $3,119,699.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 263,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,585,977.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura Finley Howell sold 683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $51,566.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,311. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,137 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,911 in the last ninety days. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

Shares of FIX opened at $74.69 on Thursday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $75.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

