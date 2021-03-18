Barclays PLC Reduces Stock Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,192 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.07% of National Health Investors worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter worth $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 2.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 3.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the third quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

NHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut shares of National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. National Health Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

NHI opened at $76.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.37 and a 52 week high of $78.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.41.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.19). National Health Investors had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $81.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.102 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.18%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

