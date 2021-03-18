Barclays PLC Sells 12,493 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,493 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.13% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLWS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,246,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,919,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,904,000 after buying an additional 804,337 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 358,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after buying an additional 280,489 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 349.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 335,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after buying an additional 260,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $554,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,556,505.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William E. Shea sold 50,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $1,520,367.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,337,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,218,843. Insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $31.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 1.67. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.60.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $877.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.52 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

