Barclays PLC Sells 13,711 Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,711 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.22% of Dine Brands Global worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 39.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

In other Dine Brands Global news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $86,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,045 shares in the company, valued at $953,514.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 11,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total value of $838,509.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,918 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,810. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Sidoti started coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.63.

DIN opened at $88.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 2.02. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $90.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.28 and a 200 day moving average of $65.78.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.49 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.