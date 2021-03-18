Barclays PLC Sells 162,959 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 60.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,959 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.21% of Warrior Met Coal worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,165,000 after purchasing an additional 192,694 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,046,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 204,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

NYSE HCC opened at $19.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.22. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $25.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.79 and a beta of 1.25.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $212.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.55 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 2.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is 3.62%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.