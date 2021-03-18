Barclays PLC Sells 2,171 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.13% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

PIPR opened at $112.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.32 and a 200 day moving average of $99.28. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $124.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.78. The company had revenue of $405.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.00 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 17.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous None dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

