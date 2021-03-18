Barclays PLC Sells 28,409 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,409 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Ameresco worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $49.11 on Thursday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.77 and a 12-month high of $70.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $314.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.61 million. Research analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMRC shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameresco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

In other Ameresco news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $836,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 27,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,220,384.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,098,664 shares of company stock worth $55,888,991. 51.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameresco Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

