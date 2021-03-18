Barclays PLC Sells 391,476 Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 80.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 391,476 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.28% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 85.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 203.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 25,173 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,956,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,321,000 after purchasing an additional 447,294 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ICPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 147,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $3,129,630.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,121 shares in the company, valued at $492,246.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total transaction of $53,662.71. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ICPT stock opened at $23.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.85. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $95.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.02.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.03). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 106.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.