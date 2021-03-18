Barclays PLC Sells 63,000 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 63,000 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.13% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 5,828.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AUPH stock opened at $14.01 on Thursday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.60.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.26. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 173,992.23%. Analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AUPH shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

