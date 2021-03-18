Barclays PLC Sells 7,184 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,184 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.06% of Carter’s worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,820,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $330,786,000 after acquiring an additional 142,017 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 66.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,410,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $292,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,989 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,894,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $178,253,000 after acquiring an additional 124,235 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 427.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 767,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,164,000 after acquiring an additional 621,563 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 637,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,001,000 after acquiring an additional 207,088 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $89.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $105.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.55.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $989.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRI. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

