Barclays PLC Sells 7,366 Shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,786 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,366 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.13% of NIC worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EGOV. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NIC during the third quarter valued at about $35,650,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIC during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,706,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NIC by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,447,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,863,000 after buying an additional 428,627 shares during the period. Touchstone Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIC during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,506,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in shares of NIC by 17.4% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,137,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after buying an additional 168,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EGOV opened at $33.85 on Thursday. NIC Inc. has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $35.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 0.27.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. NIC had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIC Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. NIC’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

EGOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research cut shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson cut shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of NIC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

