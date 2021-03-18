Barclays PLC Sells 8,925 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,925 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.11% of NMI worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NMI by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in NMI by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NMI by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of NMI by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 22,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get NMI alerts:

NMIH stock opened at $25.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.72. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $25.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.14.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. NMI had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 40.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NMI news, CEO Claudia J. Merkle sold 33,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $820,360.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,024.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 10,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $260,818.24. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,462 shares of company stock worth $2,339,313. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley boosted their price target on NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.55.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.