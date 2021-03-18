Barclays PLC Trims Stock Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,507 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.12% of SkyWest worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SkyWest during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in SkyWest during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SkyWest during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on SkyWest from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.60.

SkyWest stock opened at $58.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 2.10. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.16.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.10). SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 4.84%.

In other SkyWest news, CAO Eric Woodward sold 3,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $181,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Henry J. Eyring sold 10,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $601,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,376.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,295,078. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

