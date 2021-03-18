Barclays PLC Trims Stock Holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,648 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.19% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,851,000 after buying an additional 152,732 shares in the last quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,572,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 246,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 50,856 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 49,790 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 268,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 42,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 1,004 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RGR opened at $71.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.04. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $90.74. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.36.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.59. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 156.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

