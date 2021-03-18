Barclays Reiterates Underweight Rating for Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY)

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Verbund from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Verbund in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verbund in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Shares of OTCMKTS OEZVY traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.58. The company had a trading volume of 112 shares, compared to its average volume of 734. Verbund has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $19.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.61.

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Renewable Generation, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

