Barclays Upgrades Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) to Equal Weight

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $104.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $102.00. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 16.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FNV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.93.

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $124.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.43, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.70. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of $93.01 and a one year high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.4% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 20,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.7% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.0% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 8,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

