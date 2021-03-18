Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BTDPY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered Barratt Developments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Barratt Developments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of BTDPY stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.55. 1,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,313. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.71. Barratt Developments has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $21.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

