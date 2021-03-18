Barry G. Benton Sells 1,403 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) SVP Barry G. Benton sold 1,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $157,570.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,147.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Q2 stock traded down $5.09 on Thursday, reaching $105.54. 621,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,472. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.46 and a 1-year high of $148.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -47.39 and a beta of 1.71.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. Research analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.31.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 17.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 8,126 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 87.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 24,045 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,307 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Q2 by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 216,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,428,000 after buying an additional 7,102 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

