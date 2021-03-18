BarterTrade Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.94 Million (BART)

BarterTrade (CURRENCY:BART) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One BarterTrade token can now be purchased for about $0.0431 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BarterTrade has traded down 25.4% against the US dollar. BarterTrade has a market cap of $2.94 million and $621,501.00 worth of BarterTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $264.47 or 0.00480363 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00065184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.79 or 0.00152187 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00060238 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.61 or 0.00678581 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00080465 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000491 BTC.

About BarterTrade

BarterTrade’s total supply is 239,809,890 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,172,420 tokens. BarterTrade’s official website is bartertrade.io . The official message board for BarterTrade is medium.com/@bartertradefoundation

