Basso Capital Management L.P. Takes $18.24 Million Position in Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX)

Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,762,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,244,000. Churchill Capital Corp II accounts for approximately 4.6% of Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 2.55% of Churchill Capital Corp II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Churchill Capital Corp II by 41.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 28,207 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,403,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 118,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 68,700 shares in the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Churchill Capital Corp II in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:CCX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.03. 3,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,803,028. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.16. Churchill Capital Corp II has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $11.99.

About Churchill Capital Corp II

Churchill Capital Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Hornblower Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp II was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

